Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.98 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $69.98 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00133484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087115 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.