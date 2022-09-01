Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0014 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

OGFGY opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Origin Energy has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $4.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas.

