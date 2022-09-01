Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

