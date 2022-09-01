OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 11,904 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Stories

