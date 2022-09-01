Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after acquiring an additional 177,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,779,000 after acquiring an additional 94,891 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

NYSE OC traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.01. 4,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,612. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

