Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.48

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 14832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

