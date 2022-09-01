Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.58 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 490,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,511. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $6,281,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.