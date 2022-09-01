Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 7,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating) by 246.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,107 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 180.36% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

