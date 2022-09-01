Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Pacific Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.89%.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.