PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Down 7.8%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 16,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,223,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

