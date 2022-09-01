Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 320,764 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2,393.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,764 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $44,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 136,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

