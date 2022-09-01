Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 698.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,223 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Entergy worth $42,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $115.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,404. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

