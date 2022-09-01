Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Weyerhaeuser worth $49,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 203,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 864.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 67,340 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 110.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,572,000 after purchasing an additional 521,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 66,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

WY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. 20,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.