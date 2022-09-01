Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,037 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.00.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.48. 3,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.19. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

