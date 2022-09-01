Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 926.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $26,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $184,165,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 39.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,876,000 after acquiring an additional 178,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GPC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.34. 2,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,636. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

