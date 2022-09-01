Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $30.88 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $424.43. 14,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,660. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.