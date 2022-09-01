Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,457 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kroger worth $45,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.