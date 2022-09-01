Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273,755 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.