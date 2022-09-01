Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273,755 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GILD traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.
GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
