Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 100,144 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100,144 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Medtronic by 464.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 530,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.2% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.99. 33,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

