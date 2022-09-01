Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,236,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Park Aerospace worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,101. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.72 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

