Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson Purchases 1,800 Shares

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976.
Park Lawn Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of PLC traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.39. The company has a market cap of C$941.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62. Park Lawn Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.28 and a 1 year high of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.
Park Lawn Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
Featured Stories
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.