Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson Purchases 1,800 Shares

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976.

Park Lawn Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PLC traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.39. The company has a market cap of C$941.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62. Park Lawn Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.28 and a 1 year high of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Lawn Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.71.

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

