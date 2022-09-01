Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Trading Down 1%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 570,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 131,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.83 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.