Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.38

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.38 and traded as low as $19.06. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 3,371 shares changing hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $92.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

