Pawtocol Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Pawtocol has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $179,000.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,548.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.39 or 0.07267330 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015583 BTC.
Pawtocol Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
