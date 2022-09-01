Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.52 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $944.08 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Pax Dollar Coin Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
