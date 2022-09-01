PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of PayPal worth $229,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. 247,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,359,439. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

