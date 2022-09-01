Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 795,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 441,387 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 433,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

