PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.00

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.64), with a volume of 40142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.65).

PCI-PAL Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £33.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

