Peanut (NUX) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Peanut (NUX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $114,034.32 and approximately $443,282.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running."

