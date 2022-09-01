Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $766.01

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.01 ($9.26) and traded as high as GBX 878.40 ($10.61). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 861 ($10.40), with a volume of 1,874,885 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSON. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($8.97) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).

Pearson Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,445.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 817.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.68.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

