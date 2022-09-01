Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,284. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $797.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 74,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

