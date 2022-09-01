Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €169.00 ($172.45) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of RI opened at €183.55 ($187.30) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($139.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €186.67.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

