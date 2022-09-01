Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $40,117,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

