Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Shares Up 6.3%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.34. 33,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Pharmacielo Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Pharmacielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

Further Reading

