Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Down 7.5%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.87 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). Approximately 947,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 319,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.32).

Phoenix Copper Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of £28.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

