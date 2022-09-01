Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.52 EPS.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.03. Photronics has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Photronics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Photronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

