Pillar (PLR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $861.00

Pillar (PLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $861.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00132919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.