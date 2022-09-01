Pinkcoin Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $285,694.60 and $8.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00222467 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001268 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009159 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00434330 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,608,533 coins and its circulating supply is 437,348,097 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

