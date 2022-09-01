Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 6.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.85. 38,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day moving average of $241.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

