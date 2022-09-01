Platinum Investment Management Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:PTM)

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Platinum Investment Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Platinum Investment Management alerts:

About Platinum Investment Management

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Platinum Asset Management is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. The firm invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.