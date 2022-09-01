Platinum Investment Management Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:PTM)

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Platinum Investment Management Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
About Platinum Investment Management
