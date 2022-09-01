PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $132.00

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $12,808.45 and approximately $132.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 96.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.01 or 1.00096319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00220433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00141213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00231954 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00061159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00059521 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.