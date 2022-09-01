PlotX Price Tops $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. PlotX has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $107,608.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlotX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlotX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

