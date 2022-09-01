Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.10 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.73). 326,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 362,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.76).

Polarean Imaging Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.89 million and a PE ratio of -10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 15.87.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.