Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 183,834 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183,834 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Exponent by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 35,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Exponent by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,296,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Exponent by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.97. 597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

