Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 8.3%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.17. 21,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,134,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 11.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

