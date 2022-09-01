Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 8.3%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.17. 21,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,134,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 11.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.
Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.