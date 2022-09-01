Population Health Investment (NASDAQ:PHIC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 32,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Population Health Investment Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Population Health Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,803,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 209,867 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 779.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 980,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 681,569 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Population Health Investment Company Profile

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.