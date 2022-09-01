PowerPool (CVP) Price Down 6% This Week

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PowerPool has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085553 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,050,430 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

