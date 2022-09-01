Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$112.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision Drilling

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$80.72 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$37.90 and a 52-week high of C$109.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$299.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 11.3900002 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Recommended Stories

