Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Procaps Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROC opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Procaps Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Featured Stories

