PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 2.6%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 12,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 551,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,386,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $746,960.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PROG by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4,101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

